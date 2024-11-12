Reviewing Royale Energy (ROYL) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -117.54% N/A N/A Royale Energy Competitors -2.46% 6.71% 6.89%

Risk and Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy’s competitors have a beta of -14.23, suggesting that their average share price is 1,523% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million -$1.83 million -1.16 Royale Energy Competitors $12.29 billion $1.07 billion -615.60

This table compares Royale Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royale Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Royale Energy competitors beat Royale Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

