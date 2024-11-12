Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.41. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 24,997 shares trading hands.

Rezolve AI Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

