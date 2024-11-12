Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 8,628,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 38,835,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,243 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
