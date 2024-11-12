RMR Capital Management LLC Buys 436 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

RMR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 1.3% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,207,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $95.14.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
