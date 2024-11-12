Robert W. Baird Cuts Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target to $20.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Thryv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $14.90 on Friday. Thryv has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thryv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.