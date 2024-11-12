Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Price

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.