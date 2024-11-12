Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Monster Beverage in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

