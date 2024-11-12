Roth Capital Upgrades Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) to Strong-Buy

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

AYRWF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

