Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 40,719 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,316,027 shares in the company, valued at $441,906,568.17. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $388,838.80.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $487,204.50.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $437,768.10.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 415,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.