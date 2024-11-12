Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Up 4,233.3% in October

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 4,233.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SLRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,429. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.93. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($53.60) by $51.23.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.