Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

