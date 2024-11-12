Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 358.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,886 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,997,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,055,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,860,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

