Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.33 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.