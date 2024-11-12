Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BYLD opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

