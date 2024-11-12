Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $974,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,255,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,613,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.07 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

