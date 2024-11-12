Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,607,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,524,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 22,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $619.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.