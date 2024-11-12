Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,121 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

