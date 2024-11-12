Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of HOT.UN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 61,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$49.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.21. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director John Christopher O’neill acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$68,760.00. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

