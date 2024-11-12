Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $101.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 15.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after buying an additional 5,295,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. Kora Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.