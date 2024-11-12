SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.25 and last traded at $113.93, with a volume of 4284787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.46.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,730,096,000 after buying an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in SEA by 45.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after buying an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $99,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

