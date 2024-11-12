ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,036.73 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $632.25 and a 1 year high of $1,038.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $916.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $815.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 161.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,333 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.