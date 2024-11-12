Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and traded as low as $18.10. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 254,163 shares.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

