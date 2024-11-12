Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Declines By 69.9%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the October 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AGF Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

