Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Declines By 69.9%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the October 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AGF Management Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.
About AGF Management
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.