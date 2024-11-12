Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Decreases By 74.7%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the October 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 2.8 %
ARGGY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 127,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.09.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
