Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Decreases By 74.7%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the October 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 2.8 %

ARGGY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 127,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.