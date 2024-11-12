Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Expands By 212.5%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Azrieli Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Azrieli Group stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.