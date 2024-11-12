Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Expands By 212.5%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Azrieli Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Azrieli Group stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Further Reading

