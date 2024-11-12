Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Increases By 673.3%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 673.3% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNRFF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Tuesday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
