Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 1,488.9%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 1,488.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBS Group Price Performance

DBS Group stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.28.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.6365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.