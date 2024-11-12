Short Interest in First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Decreases By 94.1%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FREVS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

