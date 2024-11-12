Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Grows By 4,705.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,493,700 shares, a growth of 4,705.1% from the October 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,761.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

