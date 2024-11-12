Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Grows By 4,705.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,493,700 shares, a growth of 4,705.1% from the October 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,761.0 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
