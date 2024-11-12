Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 12,900.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
HLPPY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 60,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.60.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
