Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 12,900.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

HLPPY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 60,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

