Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declines By 99.7%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the October 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kesko Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 2,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.