Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Declines By 94.2%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the October 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ VCIG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 31,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. VCI Global has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $179.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.88.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

