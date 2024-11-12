Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Declines By 94.2%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the October 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VCI Global Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ VCIG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 31,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. VCI Global has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $179.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.88.
VCI Global Company Profile
