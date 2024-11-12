Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 83.1%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

