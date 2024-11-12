SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Short Interest Down 67.2% in October

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the October 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SolarBank Stock Down 0.4 %

SUUN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 9,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,582. The company has a market cap of $81.31 million and a P/E ratio of -18.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. SolarBank has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.50.

Get SolarBank alerts:

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

SolarBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.