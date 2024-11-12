Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $47.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

