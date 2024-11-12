Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $47.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.
About Source Capital
