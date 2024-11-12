SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

