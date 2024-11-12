SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

