SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $54.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

