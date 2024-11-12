Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CFO Sells $51,930.45 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $51,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,654.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,691. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 83.4% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,197,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

