Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.33.

STN stock opened at C$115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.71. Stantec has a one year low of C$92.40 and a one year high of C$122.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. In other news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Vito Culmone acquired 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

