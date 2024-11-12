State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $403.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.48. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $404.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

