Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.