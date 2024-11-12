Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 12,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

