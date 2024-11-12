StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 0.3 %

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

