StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 0.3 %
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
