StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vector Group

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VGR opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter worth $3,642,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter worth $307,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.