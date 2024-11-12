StockNews.com Downgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $816,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 449,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,291 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $426,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.