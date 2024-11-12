StockNews.com Downgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -116.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $816,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 449,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,291 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $426,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
