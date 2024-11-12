StockNews.com Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 179,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,085. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

