StockNews.com Upgrades Biglari (NYSE:BH) to “Strong-Buy”

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of BH stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.53. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Biglari has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.39.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($12.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $91.14 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Biglari

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 62,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $777,654.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,404.14. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Biglari by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

