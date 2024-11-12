StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FutureFuel stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.61.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at $116,528.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 612.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 303,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 76.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 671,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in FutureFuel by 203.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 170.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

