Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as high as $18.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 838 shares.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Sturgis Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

